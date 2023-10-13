We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Dell Technologies (DELL) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dell Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 629 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, DELL has gained about 71.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 39% on average. As we can see, Dell Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) . The stock has returned 86.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks' current year EPS has increased 35.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dell Technologies belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.4% so far this year, meaning that DELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Palo Alto Networks, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 148-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +51.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Dell Technologies and Palo Alto Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.