Are Medical Stocks Lagging Medpace (MEDP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Medpace is one of 1092 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, MEDP has returned 12.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 7.9%. This means that Medpace is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.7%.
In Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 57.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Medpace is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.7% this year, meaning that MEDP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 529 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -19.2%.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Medpace and Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.