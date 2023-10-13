We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) closed at $33.29, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had lost 8.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Dave & Buster's will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.19, signifying a 575% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $473.55 million, down 1.59% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $2.24 billion, signifying shifts of +2.15% and +13.85%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dave & Buster's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Dave & Buster's is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.74. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.64.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.