What's in the Offing for ASML Holding's (ASML) Q3 Earnings?
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 18.
For the third quarter, the company expects revenues between €6.5 billion and €7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.49 billion, indicating growth of 28.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.00 per share, which indicates growth of 15.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The figure has been revised 0.2% downward over the past seven days.
ASML Holding N.V. Price and EPS Surprise
ASML Holding N.V. price-eps-surprise | ASML Holding N.V. Quote
Factors to Consider
The impacts of ASML Holding’s portfolio strength, growing investments, expanding position in the memory market and increasing design wins are expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter’s result.
The growing opportunities in semiconductor end markets, megatrends in the electronics industry and increasing lithography intensity might have further bolstered demand for ASML’s products and services.
Prospects around next-generation technology development, capacity additions at leading-edge nodes, increasing competitive dynamics and investments in Extreme Ultraviolet (“EUV”) infrastructure are anticipated to have benefited the company’s performance across foundry and logic in the quarter under review.
ASML’s Memory revenues are expected to have increased in the quarter to be reported, driven by healthy demand in data centers and improving demand for consumer electronics.
Strong demand for advanced nodes in support of the build-up of digital infrastructure, which includes growth drivers such as 5G, AI and high-performance computing solutions, is expected to have boosted the demand for the company’s products.
The application business of ASML Holding is expected to have continued to gain from the rising need for scanners in EUV and Deep Ultraviolet (“DUV”) systems in the quarter under review.
However, the company’s EUV business might have witnessed a shift in demand timing since fabs are not ready due to a lack of skills.
This apart, uncertainties related to the macro environment including geopolitical tensions, rising inflationary pressure, high interest rates and fears of a recession in Europe and the United States — are expected to have been headwinds for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ASML Holding this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
ASML Holding has an Earnings ESP of -0.95%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ASML carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.
