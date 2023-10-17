We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 17, after the bell.
The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 7.3% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.86 has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $3.57 billion, indicating 3.6% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. The top line is expected to have been positively impacted by organic growth, financial discipline, portfolio enhancement and prudent capital allocation.
The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by operating efficiency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.86, indicating a 5.1% year-over-year increase.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OMC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Omnicom Group has an Earnings ESP of -0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Verisk Analytics (VRSK - Free Report) : The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.52% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.
VRSK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the previous four quarters and matched on one instance, with an average surprise of 9.9%.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) : The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
SPGI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the previous four quarters and matched on one instance, with an average surprise of 3.9%.
Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) : The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
RSG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the previous four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.3%.
