Should You Invest in the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?

The Invesco Building & Construction ETF (
PKB Quick Quote PKB - Free Report) was launched on 10/26/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $201.71 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. PKB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.
The Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of U.S. building and construction companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.57%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.47%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 58.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Materials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Trane Technologies Plc (
TT Quick Quote TT - Free Report) accounts for about 5.26% of total assets, followed by Pultegroup Inc ( PHM Quick Quote PHM - Free Report) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc ( MLM Quick Quote MLM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 46.08% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 21.85% so far this year and was up about 33.60% in the last one year (as of 10/17/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $36.73 and $57.21.
The ETF has a beta of 1.31 and standard deviation of 25.99% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Building & Construction ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PKB is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (
XHB Quick Quote XHB - Free Report) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ( ITB Quick Quote ITB - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has $1.17 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has $1.81 billion. XHB has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ITB charges 0.40%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?
The Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB - Free Report) was launched on 10/26/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $201.71 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. PKB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.
The Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of U.S. building and construction companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.57%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.47%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 58.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Materials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Trane Technologies Plc (TT - Free Report) accounts for about 5.26% of total assets, followed by Pultegroup Inc (PHM - Free Report) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 46.08% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 21.85% so far this year and was up about 33.60% in the last one year (as of 10/17/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $36.73 and $57.21.
The ETF has a beta of 1.31 and standard deviation of 25.99% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Building & Construction ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PKB is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB - Free Report) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has $1.17 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has $1.81 billion. XHB has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ITB charges 0.40%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.