Strength Seen in OrthoPediatrics (KIDS): Can Its 8.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS - Free Report) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $26.18. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 28.9% loss over the past four weeks.
OrthoPediatrics scored a strong price increase, driven by investor’s optimism surrounding the company’s announcement of a strategic partnership with Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC under the “Alliance for Pediatric Device Innovation” (APDI), to advice the development and commercialization of medical devices designed for children. The collaboration will aid the company to advance all aspects of pediatric medicine for the coming years.
This maker of orthopedic devices is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -300%. Revenues are expected to be $40.26 million, up 15.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For OrthoPediatrics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KIDS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
OrthoPediatrics is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.5% higher at $4.93. CLPT has returned -9.9% in the past month.
For ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.25. This represents a change of -66.7% from what the company reported a year ago. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).