Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.35 billion, down 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.66, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.52.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 6.4% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- Spravato- WW: $183 million compared to the $194.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- Carvykti- WW: $152 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $148.03 million.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Hips - US: $239 million compared to the $247.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Hips - International: $136 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $123.72 million.
- Sales- MedTech - Total: $7.46 billion versus $7.59 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine - Total: $13.89 billion compared to the $13.37 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Trauma: $742 million compared to the $751.11 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Spine, Sports & Other: $710 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $739.03 million.
- Sales- MedTech- Surgery - Advanced: $1.16 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Sales- MedTech- Surgery - Total: $2.48 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology - Imbruvica: $808 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $771.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.