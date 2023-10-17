We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Rio Tinto (RIO) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Rio Tinto (RIO - Free Report) . RIO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.61 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.14. Over the past 52 weeks, RIO's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.28 and as low as 6.77, with a median of 8.79.
Investors should also recognize that RIO has a P/B ratio of 1.46. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. RIO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.55. Within the past 52 weeks, RIO's P/B has been as high as 1.92 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.53.
Investors could also keep in mind Teck Resources (TECK - Free Report) , an Mining - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Shares of Teck Resources are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.16 and a PEG ratio of 1.56 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 10.14 and 0.79, respectively.