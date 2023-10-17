We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Goosehead Insurance (GSHD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Goosehead Insurance is a member of our Finance group, which includes 848 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Goosehead Insurance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSHD's full-year earnings has moved 45% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, GSHD has returned 105.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Goosehead Insurance is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.8%.
In Blue Owl Capital Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Goosehead Insurance belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, so GSHD is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Blue Owl Capital Corporation belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 64-stock industry is currently ranked #175. The industry has moved +2.3% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Goosehead Insurance and Blue Owl Capital Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.