Is AppLovin (APP) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AppLovin (APP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
AppLovin is one of 318 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 125.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, APP has moved about 269.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 10% on average. This shows that AppLovin is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, DLocal (DLO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.2%.
The consensus estimate for DLocal's current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AppLovin belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 178 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.2% this year, meaning that APP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
DLocal, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #148. The industry has moved +11.7% so far this year.
AppLovin and DLocal could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.