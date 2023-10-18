We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kura Sushi (KRUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) closed at $64.40, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.25%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.93% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.25, showcasing a 19.05% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $55.75 million, up 32.74% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Kura Sushi is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Kura Sushi is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 143.28. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.16 for its industry.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
