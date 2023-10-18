Should Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (
CALF), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2017.
The fund is sponsored by Pacer Etfs. It has amassed assets over $3.70 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.59%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.24%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 28.60% of the portfolio. Industrials and Energy round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Par Pac Holdings Inc (
PARR) accounts for about 2.79% of total assets, followed by Consol Energy Inc New (CEIX) and Sm Energy Co (SM).
The top 10 holdings account for about 24.4% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
CALF seeks to match the performance of the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index before fees and expenses. The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to small-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields.
The ETF has gained about 16.22% so far this year and is up roughly 19.42% in the last one year (as of 10/18/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $34.60 and $43.90.
The ETF has a beta of 1.24 and standard deviation of 26.31% for the trailing three-year period. With about 100 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, CALF is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (
IWN) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $10.34 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $24.05 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBR charges 0.07%.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
