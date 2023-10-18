See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
GMO Quality III (GQETX - Free Report) has a 0.49% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. GQETX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.32% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. ALLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 11.56%, expense ratio of 0.55% and management fee of 0.48%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Deutsche Science and Technology A (KTCAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 12.68%. KTCAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.