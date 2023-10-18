Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q3 Earnings

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) reported $2.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $4.05 for the same period compares to $3.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.94, the EPS surprise was +2.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M&T Bank Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 53.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 54.3%.
  • Net Interest margin - Proforma: 3.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $187.40 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $189.89 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average total net loans: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Total Nonperforming Loans: $2.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $2.38 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total other income: $560 million versus $561.39 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking revenues: $105 million versus $107.79 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $121 million compared to the $116.79 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Trust income: $155 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $154.32 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $1.79 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $1.78 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for M&T Bank Corporation here>>>

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

