P&G (PG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.87 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was +7.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how P&G performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty: 5% versus 7.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming: 9% versus 3.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G: 7% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care: 7% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care: 9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care: 10% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.6%.
  • Net sales- Beauty: $4.10 billion compared to the $4.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Grooming: $1.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $144 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $247.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.1%.
  • Net sales- Fabric & Home Care: $7.65 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
  • Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care: $5.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Net sales- Health Care: $3.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
Shares of P&G have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

