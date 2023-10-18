We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is one of 848 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISNPY's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ISNPY has returned about 15.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.5%.
Over the past three months, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 63 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, meaning that ISNPY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #215. The industry has moved -11.2% year to date.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.