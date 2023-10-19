We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $19.62, indicating a -1.83% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 10.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.57%.
The upcoming earnings release of Star Bulk Carriers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 13, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying an 87.97% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $190.3 million, down 47.74% from the year-ago period.
SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $927.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -65.66% and -35.5%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.82% higher within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Star Bulk Carriers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.22 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.