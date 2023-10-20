Back to top

Image: Bigstock

S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) reported $99.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was -3.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how S&T Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP): 4.1% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 52.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.7%.
  • Total Noninterest income: $12.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.85 million.
Shares of S&T Bancorp have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

