AT&T (T) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AT&T (
T Quick Quote T - Free Report) reported $30.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +1.59%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total: 13,710 thousand versus 13,980.95 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone: 70,757 thousand compared to the 70,834.23 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone: 468 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 390.54 thousand. Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions: 296 thousand versus 272.36 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Communications- Mobility: $20.69 billion versus $20.71 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline: $3.33 billion versus $3.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline: $5.22 billion compared to the $5.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Revenues- Total Communications: $29.24 billion versus $29.25 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Revenues- Corporate and Other: $114 million versus $113.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change. Revenues- Communications- Mobility- Service: $15.91 billion compared to the $15.98 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenues- Latin America: $992 million compared to the $891.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year. Revenues- Communications- Mobility- Equipment: $4.78 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. View all Key Company Metrics for AT&T here>>>
Shares of AT&T have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
AT&T (T) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
AT&T (T - Free Report) reported $30.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +1.59%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for AT&T here>>>
- Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total: 13,710 thousand versus 13,980.95 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone: 70,757 thousand compared to the 70,834.23 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone: 468 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 390.54 thousand.
- Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions: 296 thousand versus 272.36 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Communications- Mobility: $20.69 billion versus $20.71 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline: $3.33 billion versus $3.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
- Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline: $5.22 billion compared to the $5.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Total Communications: $29.24 billion versus $29.25 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
- Revenues- Corporate and Other: $114 million versus $113.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change.
- Revenues- Communications- Mobility- Service: $15.91 billion compared to the $15.98 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Latin America: $992 million compared to the $891.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Communications- Mobility- Equipment: $4.78 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
Shares of AT&T have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.