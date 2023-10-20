Marsh & McLennan (
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings
Marsh & McLennan (MMC - Free Report) reported $5.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.19 billion, representing a surprise of +3.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service: 11% versus 9.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated: 10% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8%.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter: 8% versus 9% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting: 9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.9%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC: $311 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $335.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA: $692 million compared to the $650.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America: $134 million compared to the $128.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Consulting: $2.21 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services: $3.19 billion compared to the $3.16 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$14 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$18.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.3%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter: $359 million compared to the $353.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.