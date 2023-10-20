We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ryder System (R) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2023 earnings on Oct 25, before market open.
R has an impressive surprise history. Its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missed once), the average beat being 11.2%.
Given this backdrop, let's delve deeper to unearth the factors likely to have influenced R’s third-quarter 2023 performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues has dipped marginally year over year, reflecting weak market conditions pertaining to used vehicle sales and rental. Soft sales might have hurt results.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Ryder System, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Higher capital expenses are expected to have affected the bottom line. Our estimate for third-quarter 2023 expenses indicates a rise of 8% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has plunged 24.1% year over year.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for R this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Ryder has an Earnings ESP of +5.48% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Highlights of Q2
Ryder reported quarterly earnings (excluding $4.01 from non-recurring items) of $3.61 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97. However, the bottom line tumbled 18.5% year over year largely reflecting weaker market conditions in used vehicle sales and rental.
Total revenues of $2,884 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3000.8 million. The top line decreased 4.9% year over year.
