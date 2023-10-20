We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Siemens AG (SIEGY) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) closed at $68.06, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 4.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Siemens AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, down 29.59% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.25% lower within the past month. At present, Siemens AG boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Siemens AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.82.
It's also important to note that SIEGY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Industrial Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.78.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.