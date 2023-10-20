Is iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (
QUAL Quick Quote QUAL - Free Report) was launched on 07/16/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
QUAL is managed by Blackrock, and this fund has amassed over $31.06 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. QUAL, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index.
The MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index is based on a traditional market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI USA Index which includes U.S. large and mid capitalization stocks.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.15% for this ETF, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.31%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 29.10% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) accounts for about 6.23% of the fund's total assets, followed by Meta Platforms Inc Class A ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) and Visa Inc Class A ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report) .
QUAL's top 10 holdings account for about 39.83% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 17.75% so far this year and was up about 25.99% in the last one year (as of 10/20/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $108.38 and $139.97.
The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 18.88% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 129 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (
ITOT Quick Quote ITOT - Free Report) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ( VTI Quick Quote VTI - Free Report) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $43.39 billion in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has $302.30 billion. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI charges 0.03%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Is iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL - Free Report) was launched on 07/16/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
QUAL is managed by Blackrock, and this fund has amassed over $31.06 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. QUAL, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index.
The MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index is based on a traditional market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI USA Index which includes U.S. large and mid capitalization stocks.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.15% for this ETF, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.31%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 29.10% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (NVDA - Free Report) accounts for about 6.23% of the fund's total assets, followed by Meta Platforms Inc Class A (META - Free Report) and Visa Inc Class A (V - Free Report) .
QUAL's top 10 holdings account for about 39.83% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 17.75% so far this year and was up about 25.99% in the last one year (as of 10/20/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $108.38 and $139.97.
The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 18.88% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 129 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT - Free Report) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI - Free Report) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $43.39 billion in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has $302.30 billion. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI charges 0.03%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.