Is BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a member of our Finance group, which includes 848 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSEY's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BBSEY has moved about 4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.1% on average. This shows that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Everest Group (EG - Free Report) . The stock has returned 21.3% year-to-date.
For Everest Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.9% so far this year, so BBSEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Everest Group is also part of the same industry.
BB Seguridade Participacoes SA and Everest Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.