Should Value Investors Buy Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Banco Do Brasil (BDORY - Free Report) . BDORY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.70 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.79. Over the past 52 weeks, BDORY's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.27 and as low as 1.86, with a median of 3.52.
Investors should also note that BDORY holds a PEG ratio of 0.46. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BDORY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.55. Over the past 52 weeks, BDORY's PEG has been as high as 0.59 and as low as 0.10, with a median of 0.34.
We should also highlight that BDORY has a P/B ratio of 0.83. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.41. BDORY's P/B has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.75, over the past year.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BDORY has a P/S ratio of 0.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.15.
Finally, we should also recognize that BDORY has a P/CF ratio of 3.93. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.34. Within the past 12 months, BDORY's P/CF has been as high as 4.46 and as low as 2.62, with a median of 3.59.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Banco Do Brasil is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BDORY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.