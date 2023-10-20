Back to top

DINO vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Alternative Energy - Other stocks are likely familiar with HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) and Ormat Technologies (ORA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, HF Sinclair has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ormat Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that DINO's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DINO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.67, while ORA has a forward P/E of 32.84. We also note that DINO has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ORA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41.

Another notable valuation metric for DINO is its P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ORA has a P/B of 1.67.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DINO's Value grade of A and ORA's Value grade of D.

DINO is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DINO is likely the superior value option right now.


