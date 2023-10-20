We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Oct 25.
For the fiscal first quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.225 billion and $2.475 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating a decrease of 13.35% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
KLA expects non-GAAP earnings between $4.75 and $5.95 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.39 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 23.65% from the previous-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 8.34%.
KLA Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
KLA Corporation price-eps-surprise | KLA Corporation Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:
Factors to Consider
KLA’s fiscal first-quarter results are expected to have suffered from sluggish end-market demand amid a challenging global macroeconomic environment.
Softness in the Semiconductor Process Control and PCB, Display and Component Inspection segments remains a concern.
Our model estimate for fiscal first-quarter Semiconductor Process Control revenues is pegged at $2.04 billion, indicating a decline of 14.9% year over year. Specialty Semiconductor Process revenues are pegged at $113.9 million, suggesting an 11% year-over-year decline, per our model.
Foundry/Logic revenues are expected to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter.
Nevertheless, the company is anticipated to have gained from the solid adoption of sophisticated wafer inspection applications in cutting-edge technology development.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
KLA has an Earnings ESP of -0.69% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.09% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GoDaddy shares have gained 0.9% year to date. GDDY is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2.
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Pinterest shares have gained 9.3% year to date. PINS is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 30.
Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Meta shares have gained 159.9% year to date. META is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 25.
