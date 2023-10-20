Back to top

KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Oct 25.

For the fiscal first quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.225 billion and $2.475 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating a decrease of 13.35% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

KLA expects non-GAAP earnings between $4.75 and $5.95 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.39 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 23.65% from the previous-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 8.34%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

KLA’s fiscal first-quarter results are expected to have suffered from sluggish end-market demand amid a challenging global macroeconomic environment.

Softness in the Semiconductor Process Control and PCB, Display and Component Inspection segments remains a concern.

Our model estimate for fiscal first-quarter Semiconductor Process Control revenues is pegged at $2.04 billion, indicating a decline of 14.9% year over year. Specialty Semiconductor Process revenues are pegged at $113.9 million, suggesting an 11% year-over-year decline, per our model.

Foundry/Logic revenues are expected to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter.

Nevertheless, the company is anticipated to have gained from the solid adoption of sophisticated wafer inspection applications in cutting-edge technology development.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

KLA has an Earnings ESP of -0.69% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.09% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GoDaddy shares have gained 0.9% year to date. GDDY is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2.

Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Pinterest shares have gained 9.3% year to date. PINS is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 30.

Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Meta shares have gained 159.9% year to date. META is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 25.

