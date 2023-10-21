What's in the Cards for Koninklijke Philips' (PHG) Q3 Earnings?

Koninklijke Philips ( PHG Quick Quote PHG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 23. For the quarter under review, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.87 billion, indicating an improvement of 12.1% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 18 cents per share, indicating a 28% fall from the previous year’s reported figure. The figure has been stable over the past 30 days. Factors to Consider
In the third quarter, Philips is expected to have continued benefiting from the solid execution of its strategies, including enhancing patient safety and quality and boosting supply chain reliability.
Strength in Ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy, thanks to improved component supplies, might have been a positive. Its robust Diagnostic Imaging is also likely to have aided the segment's performance.
Philips’ expanding AI-supported solutions designed to deliver diagnosis faster and virtually might have aided the Diagnosis & Treatment business in the quarter under review. The growing Connected Care business, owing to solid momentum in Monitoring, is likely to have driven top-line growth. Strength in Personal Care products might have benefited Philips’ Personal Health segment. However, declining comparable order intake in both Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care businesses is expected to have remained a concern. The challenging global macroeconomic environment might have been a headwind. The impacts of growing geo-political tensions are likely to be reflected in the company's third-quarter results. What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Koninklijke Philips this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Koninklijke Philips has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. PHG has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. Stocks to Consider
Here are some other companies that, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.
GoDaddy ( GDDY Quick Quote GDDY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.09% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. GoDaddy is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 12.7% from the prior-year period’s reported figure. Carrier Global ( CARR Quick Quote CARR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Carrier is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARR’s earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, suggesting growth of 11.4% from the prior-year period’s reported figure. Itron ( ITRI Quick Quote ITRI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.39% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Itron is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI’s earnings is pegged at 51 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 121.7% from the prior-year quarter. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Cards for Koninklijke Philips' (PHG) Q3 Earnings?
Koninklijke Philips (PHG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 23.
For the quarter under review, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.87 billion, indicating an improvement of 12.1% from the year-ago reported number.
The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 18 cents per share, indicating a 28% fall from the previous year’s reported figure. The figure has been stable over the past 30 days.
Factors to Consider
In the third quarter, Philips is expected to have continued benefiting from the solid execution of its strategies, including enhancing patient safety and quality and boosting supply chain reliability.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and EPS Surprise
Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-eps-surprise | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
Solid momentum in the company’s Diagnosis & Treatment segment is likely to have contributed well to the upcoming results.
Strength in Ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy, thanks to improved component supplies, might have been a positive. Its robust Diagnostic Imaging is also likely to have aided the segment's performance.
Philips’ expanding AI-supported solutions designed to deliver diagnosis faster and virtually might have aided the Diagnosis & Treatment business in the quarter under review.
The growing Connected Care business, owing to solid momentum in Monitoring, is likely to have driven top-line growth.
Strength in Personal Care products might have benefited Philips’ Personal Health segment.
However, declining comparable order intake in both Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care businesses is expected to have remained a concern.
The challenging global macroeconomic environment might have been a headwind. The impacts of growing geo-political tensions are likely to be reflected in the company's third-quarter results.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Koninklijke Philips this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Koninklijke Philips has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
PHG has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some other companies that, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.
GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.09% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GoDaddy is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 12.7% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
Carrier Global (CARR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Carrier is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARR’s earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, suggesting growth of 11.4% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
Itron (ITRI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.39% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.
Itron is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI’s earnings is pegged at 51 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 121.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.