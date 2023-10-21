We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) closed at $424.78, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.26% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 4.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.93, up 78.66% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $319.35 million, up 47.19% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.64 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +49.23% and +48.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.66% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.16.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.