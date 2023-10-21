We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know
Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $64.90, demonstrating a -0.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 1.82% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Etsy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 1, 2023. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $630.68 million, indicating a 6.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.56 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, signifying shifts of -5.88% and +7.25%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.77% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Etsy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Etsy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.01 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 3.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.