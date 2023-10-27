Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO - Free Report) reported revenue of $23.33 million, down 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was -12.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 73.1% compared to the 72.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income - Before provision for loan losses: $19.66 million versus $19.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $3.66 million compared to the $4.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

