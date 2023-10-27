Should SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (
ONEV Quick Quote ONEV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2015.
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $519.27 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.97%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 20.30% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Cencora Inc (
COR Quick Quote COR - Free Report) accounts for about 1.32% of total assets, followed by Centene Corp ( CNC Quick Quote CNC - Free Report) and Mckesson Corp ( MCK Quick Quote MCK - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 10.45% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
ONEV seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors high value, high quality, and low size characteristics, with a focus factor comprising low volatility characteristics.
The ETF has lost about -0.70% so far this year and is up about 4.05% in the last one year (as of 10/27/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $98.47 and $112.31.
The ETF has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 16.02% for the trailing three-year period. With about 471 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, ONEV is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $335.90 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $383.10 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
