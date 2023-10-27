Should Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (
VV Quick Quote VV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/27/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $26.38 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.59%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 28.60% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc. (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 7.45% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 29.62% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VV seeks to match the performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP US Large Cap Index includes U.S. companies that comprise the top 85% of investable market capitalization and are traded on NYSE, NYSE Market, NASDAQ or ARCA.
The ETF has added about 9.66% so far this year and it's up approximately 9.98% in the last one year (as of 10/27/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $169.44 and $209.59.
The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 18.09% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 550 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, VV is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $335.90 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $383.10 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
