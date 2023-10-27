We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NiSource (NI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 1, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 15.4%.
Factors to Note
NiSource’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the new electric and gas rates and the capital investment programs. The company’s cost-saving initiatives and lower operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses are expected to have boosted the company’s margins.
NiSource’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have been affected by high interest rates and fluctuations in the price of energy commodities.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, indicating an increase of 40% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from electric operations is pegged at $443.44 million, down 14.1% from the year-ago quarter figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from gas distribution operations stands at $614.88 million, up 6.8% from the previous-year quarter figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +18.52%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, after the market closes. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.77% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.
Entergy Corp. (ETR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 1 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
TransAlta Corp. (TAC - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.