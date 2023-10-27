Back to top

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) reported $3.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $1.05 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion, representing a surprise of -1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stanley Black & Decker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor: $3.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $598.60 million versus $600.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.
  • Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized: $312.80 million versus $253.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Corporate overhead- Normalized: -$57.90 million versus -$56.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized: $73 million compared to the $89.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

