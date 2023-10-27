We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNSO's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, MNSO has gained about 141.9% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 7.9%. This means that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.2%.
The consensus estimate for O'Reilly Automotive's current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.5% so far this year, so MNSO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, O'Reilly Automotive belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #187. The industry has moved -4.3% year to date.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR and O'Reilly Automotive as they attempt to continue their solid performance.