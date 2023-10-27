We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Lam Research (LRCX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lam Research is one of 628 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, LRCX has returned 39.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 28.2%. This means that Lam Research is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) . The stock is up 66.3% year-to-date.
For MongoDB, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Lam Research is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.6% this year, meaning that LRCX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, MongoDB belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 148-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +37% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Lam Research and MongoDB. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.