Are Construction Stocks Lagging Lennar (LEN) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lennar (LEN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Lennar is one of 97 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that LEN has returned about 14.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.8% on average. This means that Lennar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Construction Partners (ROAD - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.6%.
For Construction Partners, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Lennar is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.4% so far this year, so LEN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Construction Partners belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +17.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Lennar and Construction Partners. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.