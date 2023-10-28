We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.03, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.65%.
The upcoming earnings release of Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 91.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $139.69 million, indicating a 11.16% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.35 per share and a revenue of $533.48 million, signifying shifts of -266.67% and -36.67%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.