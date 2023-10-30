Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 6.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Read MoreHide Full Article

SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) shares soared 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $9.46. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to solid spending environment for enterprise networking and 5G infrastructure. This is driving demand for SolarWinds’ products.

This provider of information-technology management software is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Revenues are expected to be $184.09 million, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For SolarWinds, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SWI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

SolarWinds is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.2% lower at $14.12. FSLY has returned -24.5% over the past month.

Fastly's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.5% over the past month to -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +50%. Fastly currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SolarWinds (SWI) - free report >>

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today