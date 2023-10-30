We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 2, before market open.
TNK has an impressive earnings record, with its bottom line delivering a surprise in three of the last four quarters (missing once). The average beat is 14.86%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share has remained stable at $2.43 over the past 60 days.
Against this backdrop, let’s delve into the factors that might have impacted Teekay Tankers’ September-quarter performance.
The company’s performance is expected to have been affected by supply-chain disruptions. High operating expenses due to the increased average number of vessels in its fleet are likely to have hurt the bottom line. Steep fuel costs are likely to have flared up total expenses.
However, favorable tanker rates are expected to have aided the top-line performance. Moreover, with the normalization of economic activities, world trade gained pace, which should aid third-quarter results of shipping stocks like Teekay Tankers. This is because the shipping industry is responsible for transporting several goods involved in world trade.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teekay Tankers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Teekay Tankers has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Teekay Tankers currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.
