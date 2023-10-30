We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Griffon (GFF) Outpaced Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?
The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Griffon (GFF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Griffon is one of 25 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Griffon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFF's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that GFF has returned about 10.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 9.1% on average. As we can see, Griffon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY - Free Report) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.2%.
Over the past three months, Sumitomo Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Griffon belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.1% so far this year, so GFF is performing better in this area. Sumitomo Corp. is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Griffon and Sumitomo Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.