Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Deckers Outdoor (DECK) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers (DECK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Deckers is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, DECK has returned 44.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Deckers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.8%.
The consensus estimate for Fastenal's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.5% so far this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Fastenal, however, belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved -5% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deckers and Fastenal as they could maintain their solid performance.