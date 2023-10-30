We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
FS KKR Capital is one of 848 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FS KKR Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSK's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that FSK has returned about 6.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 1.1% on average. As we can see, FS KKR Capital is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
FNF Group (FNF - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.8%.
Over the past three months, FNF Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, FS KKR Capital belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.6% so far this year, so FSK is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, FNF Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #60. The industry has moved +4.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to FS KKR Capital and FNF Group as they could maintain their solid performance.