What's in the Cards for Expedia Group (EXPE) in Q3 Earnings?
Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2.
For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.87 billion, suggesting growth of 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Further, the consensus mark for earnings stands at $5.13 per share, suggesting growth of 26.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Key Factors to Note
Expedia Group’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increased bookings across Brand Expedia and Hotels.com platforms, owing to growing travel demand among users.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross bookings is pinned at $25.98 billion, reflecting growth of 8.3%year over year.
Further, strength in its hotel business is expected to have driven the B2B segment’s revenues in the third quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests B2B segment revenues of $903.26 million, up 14.6% year over year.
Strong momentum across the company’s loyalty programs, such as One Key, is likely to have boosted the B2C segment’s performance in the quarter under review.
The consensus mark for B2C segment revenues is pegged at $2.81 billion, indicating 3.7% year-over-year growth.
Further, Expedia Group’s strengthening global lodging portfolio is expected to have bolstered the company’s lodging revenues.
The consensus estimate suggests lodging revenues of $3.16 billion, up 9.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Moreover, the company’s initiative to infuse generative AI technology into its services, resulting in an enhanced user experience, is expected to have benefited the company in the quarter under review.
However, inflationary pressure and geopolitical tensions are likely to have acted as headwinds for the upcoming results.
Further, weakness across the company’s insurance and car businesses, due to a lower consumer appetite and increased supply, is expected to have hurt EXPE’s profitability in the quarter under review.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Expedia has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.
GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.09% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GoDaddy is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting growth of 12.7% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +17.24% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Fastly is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLY’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share, suggesting growth of 50% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present
BILL Holdings is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 14 cents.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.