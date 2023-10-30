We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is Caterpillar (CAT) a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Announcement?
Industrial giant Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday before the opening bell. The largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer in the world, Caterpillar has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the last four quarters. But with the manufacturing sector struggling as of late, is CAT a buy?
Caterpillar is expected to deliver a third-quarter profit of $4.75/share, which would reflect growth of 20.25% versus the same quarter last year. Earnings estimates for the quarter have risen 2.37% in the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have risen 10.45% to $16.56 billion.
A Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, CAT has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.54%. Yet even with the favorable statistic, our Zacks proprietary methodology does not conclusively predict a Q3 earnings beat. CAT shares have underperformed the market this year with just a 2% year-to-date return. Investors should proceed with caution heading into the announcement.