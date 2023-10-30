Sealed Air (SEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Sealed Air Corporation ( SEE Quick Quote SEE - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2 before the opening bell. Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.36 billion, suggesting a 2.9% dip from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings is pinned at 63 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 35.7%.
Q2 Performance
Sealed Air’s second-quarter 2023 earnings and sales decreased year over year. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average.
What the Zacks Model Indicates
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sealed Air this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Sealed Air has an Earnings ESP of -0.57%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. Key Factors
Sealed Air has been witnessing a downtrend in overall volumes over the past six reported quarters. This reflects recessionary pressures in the industrial and fulfillment markets. In the Food segment, volumes decreased 0.2% in the second quarter of 2023. This was driven by food retail market declines and the impacts of supply disruptions.
We anticipate these factors, along with customer destocking, to have impacted volumes in the third quarter. Our model projects the Food segment to witness a decline of 3.4% in volumes in the third quarter. For the Protective segment, our model indicates a volume decline of 19.3% in the third quarter. Our model estimate for the Food segment’s third-quarter net sales is pegged at $898 million, suggesting growth of 8.2% from the prior-year period’s reported figure. The impacts of lower volumes are likely to have been offset by improved pricing (1.6%) and a 10.1% contribution from the recent Liquibox acquisition. Our estimate for the segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stands at $181 million, indicating a year-over-year fall of 2.3%. Our estimate for the Protective segment’s third-quarter net sales is $464 million, implying a year-over-year fall of 18.7%. This is mainly due to the volume decline, which is likely to have offset pricing growth of 0.7%. Our estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $90.6 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 17.3%. Sealed Air’s overall volumes are expected to decline 9.9%, per our model. We expect pricing growth of 1.2% for the quarter and a contribution of 6% from acquisitions. The company’s third-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by the sustained demand for packaging of food, beverage and healthcare products, and e-commerce activities. Savings from the company’s Reinvent SEE Strategy initiatives have been driving productivity gains and mitigating supply-chain challenges. This is expected to have driven the operating margin performance in the September-ended quarter. Price Performance
In the past year, shares of Sealed Air have lost 33.9% compared with the
industry’s 1.9% fall.
