Fox (FOXA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Fox (FOXA - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 2.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share, down 2 cents in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 19.83% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus mark for revenues, pegged at $3.18 billion, implies a 0.53% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.08%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Fox’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 performance is expected to have been impacted by slowing affiliate revenue growth. In the last reported quarter, affiliate fees (58.4% of revenues) rose 3% to $1.77 billion, with 9% growth in the Television segment.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for affiliate fee revenues is pegged at $1.68 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.82%.
Advertisers are contending with rising costs amid record inflation, which has led to cutbacks in spending on advertising. This is expected to have reflected on the company’s ad revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advertising revenues is pegged at $1.21 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.32%. In the last reported quarter, advertising revenues increased 4% to $1.01 billion.
In the fiscal first quarter, Fox announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement renewing the FOX affiliations of 29 Nexstar-owned stations across the United States. This is expected to have boosted the popularity and viewership in the to-be-reported quarter.
Moreover, Fox’s focus on expanding its digital business segments is likely to have boosted the company’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fox this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Fox currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
