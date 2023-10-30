We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with a surprise of 13.4%, on average.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.
The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.7 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 7.6%.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.2 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of more than 6.3%. We expect increasing operating expenses to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +4.94% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Gartner (IT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.30% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. IT beat the Zacks Consensus Mark in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 32.6%. The company’s revenues are expected to increase 4.5% from the year-ago figure, while the bottom line is expected to decline 22.8% from the prior-year figure. It is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 1.
Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to indicate growth of 9.4% and 17.2%, respectively, from the year-ago figure. TT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%. It is expected to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 1.
